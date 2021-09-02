How cycling saved my life

In preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, South Korean hand-cycling champion, Doyeon Lee has been riding more than 300km every week. But despite nearly a decade in the sport, she’s still not always welcomed on the roads. During a recent race, people even called the police to report a "dangerous" woman was loose on the roads.

BBC Korea’s Julie Yoonnyung Lee speaks to the defiant Doyeon ahead of her journey to Tokyo.

Reporter - Julie Yoonnyun Lee

Camera – Junseo Yang

Editor - Pooja Chhabria Series

Producer - Claire Press

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.