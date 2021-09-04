Paralympics: ‘We the disabled community are here to stay’
Four Paralympian champions share their glory and their pain before they fly home from the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Featuring:
Venezuelan 100m gold and 400m silver medallist Lisbeli Vera Andrade;
South African long jump and 200m gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu;
Kenyan rowing champion Asiya Mohamed Sururu;
And British wheelchair rugby gold medallist Aaron Phipps.
By Giovanni Belo and Claire Press
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Disability