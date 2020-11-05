Sign language is used as a means of communicating by millions of people worldwide, particularly those in the deaf community.

More than 360 million people have disabling hearing loss, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO) this is expected to rise to 700 million people by 2050.

People have been using different variations of sign language around the world for centuries but it is only in the last 50 years signing has been considered an official language in many countries.

To mark International Day of Sign Languages here’s a handful of things you might not know about sign language.

Producer/Reporter (and British Sign Language learner): Chanise Evans

