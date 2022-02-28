Making a hair salon for autistic children

A hair salon in Sheffield has created a specialised room to help autistic children get their hair cut in a less challenging environment.

Kathy Chisholm added toys and sensory equipment to the salon after she realised the difficulties families faced.

Kathy's son is autistic and she says she just "wanted to give some back".

The Sheffield-based hairdresser said she works hard to build trust with her clients and each haircut is an achievement for the child.

