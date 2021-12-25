Liam McCarthy, 24, made his "happiest memory ever" winning a bronze medal as part of the Isle of Man football team at the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games this week.

Liam is non-verbal so communicates with his teammates through Makaton, a language programme made up of symbols, signs and speech.

He's taught his coach and teammates the language so they can communicate with him.

After two years of coronavirus restrictions, 23 countries came together to take part in the annual event which encourages people with learning disabilities to take part in sport.

Footage courtesy of Special Olympics/Restless Films.

Video by David Cheeseman.