Wheels and wheelchairs team up for high speed fun

Roller skating isn’t necessarily an activity a lot of wheelchair users might expect to take part in, but Wheels and Wheelchairs is helping to change that.

The group brings together wheelchair users and skaters to speed around London and enjoy the sensory rush, collaboration and fun that accessible sport can bring.

They meet every Saturday to skate around Battersea Park. There are other routes, distances and speeds as well, like the fast Friday Night Skate and the slower Sunday Stroll. And they also organise longer routes for keen enthusiasts, like Bath to Bristol, and even roller marathons abroad.

Some of the members spoke to the BBC's Jenna Abaakouk about why they enjoy it so much.