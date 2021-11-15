As Wimbledon comes to a close this week, we're taking a look at blind tennis.

It's a sport played with a larger, softer ball that makes a rattle noise which allows players to locate the ball.

The Lawn Tennis Association organises a range of regional and national competitions, and many players hope it will one day be a Paralympic sport.

Emma and Martin from the Access All disability podcast meet avid player Reece Finnegan to learn how it works.

Filmed and edited by Laura Gaynor