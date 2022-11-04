Millions of people across the UK could have dyscalculia without even knowing what it is.

The learning difficulty affects a person’s ability to understand numbers, tell the time and follow directions.

According to the Dyscalculia Network, they estimate more than three million people could have the specific maths difficulty and they say it is often undiagnosed.

BBC Young Reporter Rose explores why so few people have been officially diagnosed with dyscalculia - and how difficult it is to navigate adult life when numbers look like “a foreign language”.

Video by Kristian Johnson

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.