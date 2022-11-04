Dyscalculia is thought to affect 6% of the population but many people have never heard of it. The learning disability affects a person’s ability to understand numbers and is considered to be part of the same family as dyslexia.

Eighteen-year-old Rose, a BBC Young Reporter, explains how dyscalculia affects her on a day-to-day basis from being unable to use the oven to how playing three Taylor Swift songs helps her mark 10 minutes .

And Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, pulls Nikki and Emma aside for a chat to give the lowdown on being the first deaf contestant on the reality TV show, dealing with trolls and what life with her Islander-boyfriend (now housemate) is like, now they’re back in the real world.

Producers: Keiligh Baker, Amy Elizabeth and Emma Tracey

Recording / mixing: Dave O'Neill

Series Editor: Beth Rose

Senior News Editor: Jonathan Aspinwall