The mystery of the missing disability minister… solved!

He might be the third Minister of State for Disabled People in as many months, but MP Tom Pursglove has plans to stick around.

Nikki Fox and Emma Tracey take Access All on the road to the Global Disability Innovation Hub in East London to put the Conservative MP through his paces and ask about his plans as the long-awaited new Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work.

And the world’s first disabled astronaut, John McFall, chats to the duo about weightlessness, cramming for his surgeon exams and how his kids reacted when the European Space Agency announced him as the world’s first “parastronaut”.

Producers: Keiligh Baker, Amy Elizabeth and Emma Tracey

Recording/mixing: Dave O'Neill

Series Editor: Beth Rose

Assistant Editor: Sam Bonham