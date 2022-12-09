The 'life-changing' suit that helps people walk

A special body suit for people with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and strokes has had some remarkable results.

It sends electrical stimulation to muscles which can reduce pain and make movement easier.

For more solutions, download the People Fixing the World podcast.

Reporter: Myra Anubi

Produced by William Kremer and Richard Kenny

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.