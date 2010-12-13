Video

Thousands of students across England are protesting today against the scrapping of the Education Maintenance Allowance or EMA.

The government plans to scrap the scheme, which is aimed at encouraging poorer pupils to stay in education, from September next year.

Supporters of the EMA, which is worth up to £30 a week, say it stops thousands of students dropping out.

However, ministers say it is an inefficient scheme. is due to come to an end in 2011.

Sophie Hutchinson reports.