Education Secretary Michael Gove has announced a replacement for "harmful and dull" ICT classes in England's schools, which he says will better equip pupils for the 21st Century.

It will be replaced by an "open source" curriculum in computer science and programming designed with the help of universities and industry.

Mr Gove said both teachers and students were "turned off" by ICT classes.

He added that students instead needed to be equipped with skills to help them be creative.