Dr Maggie Atkinson, Children's Commissioner for England
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Schools 'illegally excluding pupils in England'

A minority of schools in England are illegally excluding pupils, according to the Children's Commissioner for England.

Dr Maggie Atkinson said most schools did a fantastic job, but some head teachers were not following the correct route.

Head teacher Joan McVittie explained the legal way to exclude students.

  • 19 Mar 2012
Go to next video: England 'falling behind' on literacy