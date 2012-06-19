Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Purnima Tanuku: 'All children need high-quality childcare'
Concerns have been raised about the literacy and numeracy skills of some people who work with pre-school children.
In a review commissioned by the government, Professor Cathy Nutbrown says nursery workers and childminders can qualify without a good standard of English and Maths.
Purnima Tanuku, of the National Day Nurseries Association, was part of the panel that met Prof Nutbrown as she put together her report.
She told BBC Breakfast about the need for high-quality childcare.
-
19 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/education-18501669/purnima-tanuku-all-children-need-high-quality-childcareRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window