'Human calculator' Scott Flansburg put to the test
A man, who describes himself as the human calculator, is on a mission to get more British children interested in maths.
Scott Flansburg claims he can add, subtract, multiply and divide more quickly than an average calculator and is using his talents to help young people who struggle with the subject.
BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin and Charlie Stayt put him to the test.
28 Feb 2013
