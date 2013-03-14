Media player
Ivy League education for free?
What if you could get an Ivy League education for free?
Millions of people around the world are logging on to some of the best courses from the world's top academics. They can even watch live lectures and interact.
Silicon Valley is at the heart of this education revolution, as Alastair Leithead reports for What If?, our special series looking into the future.
