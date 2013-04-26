Media player
Porn 'should be discussed in schools'
The Sex Education Forum, a group of sex education experts have told teachers that ''not all pornography is bad'' and that teachers should actively discuss it with their pupils.
They have published an online magazine for teachers suggesting ways of dealing with ''real'' and ''unreal'' behaviour seen in pornographic videos.
Lucy Emmerson, the Co-ordinator of the Sex Education Forum told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast that this was about young people thinking about ''what is violent and not violent'' and ''what consent is and what consent isn't''.
26 Apr 2013
