Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heavy metal university degree course launched
Heavy metal music is about to go academic with the launch of the UK's first degree course on the subject.
From September, students at New College Nottingham will analyse music from Megadeth to Metallica with the help of tutor Liam Maloy.
Ben Schofield reports.
-
12 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window