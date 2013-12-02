'I study hard to achieve my dream'

Video

The results of the international school tests - known as Pisa tests - have been published by the OECD.

In previous years, South Korea has been one of the highest achievers - but it means long hours of study for the country's pupils.

Between waking up at 6.30am and getting home at 11pm, 16-year-old Hye-Min Park spends most of each day devoted to study.

As well as normal school, she attends a private cramming session or hagwon, followed by more self-study in the evening.

Hye-Min spoke to BBC News about why she is prepared to take on such a punishing schedule.