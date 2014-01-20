A box for empty cans and bottles of energy drinks
Should schools ban energy drinks?

Sales of energy drinks in the UK have doubled over the past six years, but a government advisor on school meals is warning about their effect on children.

John Vincent says not only do they affect concentration, but the mix of sugar and caffeine means they are, in effect, a drug.

One school in Manchester is so concerned about pupils drinking energy drinks, that they have banned them.

Rachel Burden reports.

