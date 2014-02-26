Dyslexia label branded 'unscientific'
Experts are calling for the term ''dyslexia'' to be scrapped, because they say it is unscientific and lacks educational value.
The NHS in England estimates that between four and eight per cent of the population have the learning disorder, which is recognised in disability discrimination law in England and Wales.
However researchers from Yale and Durham Universities say the term ''dyslexia'' is used so broadly that it has become meaningless.
Danny Savage reports.