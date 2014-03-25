Video

A comprehensive school in Leeds is to start teaching English as a foreign language to all its pupils.

The City of Leeds school has pupils from 55 countries - the "vast majority" of whom speak English as an additional language.

The initiative, which is thought to be the first of its kind in the UK, is designed to help children perform in other GCSE subjects like history and science.

Head teacher Georgiana Sale told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "They haven't got a word of English - they can maybe say hello. So... what is the point of me putting them in a GCSE history class?"