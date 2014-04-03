A new top-level GCSE grade will be awarded to the most talented 20,000 pupils each year, in proposals for a shake-up of England's exam grades.

The Ofqual exam regulator has launched a consultation on a grading system that will rank from nine at the very top, down to one for the lowest performers.

It would also provide a clearer distinction between pupils currently achieving A and A* grades.

Chief Executive of Ofqual, Glenys Stacey, said it was important for the public to make their voices heard about the plans.