Boys reading books
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Children's Laureate's plan to get boys back into books

With strong competition from computer games and social media, many teenage boys do not choose to read for pleasure.

But studies show those who keep reading do much better in adult life, whatever their social background.

That is why Children's Laureate, Malorie Blackman, wants to get boys back into books.

The BBC's Tim Muffett went with her to a school in Bromley to meet some of the teenagers there.

  • 17 Apr 2014
Go to next video: Library card plan to help boost literacy