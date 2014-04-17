Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children's Laureate's plan to get boys back into books
With strong competition from computer games and social media, many teenage boys do not choose to read for pleasure.
But studies show those who keep reading do much better in adult life, whatever their social background.
That is why Children's Laureate, Malorie Blackman, wants to get boys back into books.
The BBC's Tim Muffett went with her to a school in Bromley to meet some of the teenagers there.
-
17 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/education-27061158/children-s-laureate-s-plan-to-get-boys-back-into-booksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window