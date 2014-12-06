Pupil and teacher with learning aid
Scotland's Royal Blind School re-opens

Scotland's Royal Blind School has been providing specialist education for children with a visual impairment since it was founded in 1835.

It has 45 students, each with different requirements.

Now, after a major redevelopment, the school has officially opened its doors again.

Jamie McIvor met the students and staff.

