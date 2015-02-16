Judges watch competition
Speaking Mandarin in national Chinese challenge

Secondary school students from across Britain tested their skills in the final of the British Council's schools' Chinese speaking competition.

Will, 14, and Oliver, 15, from King Edward VI Grammar School in Chelmsford, Essex, reached the final of the individual section.

They told education reporter Judith Burns what the competition entailed.

