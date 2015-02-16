Media player
Speaking Mandarin in national Chinese challenge
Secondary school students from across Britain tested their skills in the final of the British Council's schools' Chinese speaking competition.
Will, 14, and Oliver, 15, from King Edward VI Grammar School in Chelmsford, Essex, reached the final of the individual section.
They told education reporter Judith Burns what the competition entailed.
16 Feb 2015
