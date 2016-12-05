What are PISA results?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What are PISA results?

Every three years the science, mathematics, and reading skills of students around the world are tested.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results are due to be published on Tuesday.

Branwen Jeffreys explains what they are.

  • 05 Dec 2016
Go to next video: South Korean school hours ‘intense’