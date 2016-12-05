Media player
What are PISA results?
Every three years the science, mathematics, and reading skills of students around the world are tested.
The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results are due to be published on Tuesday.
Branwen Jeffreys explains what they are.
05 Dec 2016
