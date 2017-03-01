How the hijab can be a fashion statement
School Report: How the hijab can be a fashion statement

School Reporters from London look at how Muslim women can use the hijab as a fashion statement.

The pupils meet fashion designer Dian Pelangi, as well as designer and video blogger Amena to discuss different ways of wearing headscarves staying stylish.

  • 01 Mar 2017
