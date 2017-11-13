Media player
How to teach children about abuse
'Share Some Secrets' is an animation which teaches children how to speak out about abuse.
The video is based the book of the same name by author Christina Gabbitas.
Speaking to BBC radio 5 live's Adrian Goldberg, Christina said she was keen to make a version that children can access without parental supervision, as "a lot of abuse happens in and around the home".
The video aims to teach children about the difference between good and bad secrets.
