Meet the kids learning to DJ at school
Taking DJing as part of your music GCSE

Students can now DJ as part of their music GCSE.

This has become possible because decks are now recognised as a formal instrument by examination boards.

Austen and Scott Smart are professional DJs who have helped write the curriculum for the DJ course.

  • 02 May 2018
