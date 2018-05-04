The gym with treadmills for toddlers
The Teesside gym with treadmills for toddlers

Andy Gray, a trainer from Middlesbrough, believes the key to tackling childhood obesity is to get children exercising at an early age.

He runs GymFants an exercise class equipped with mini treadmills and bikes for toddlers.

