The gym with treadmills for toddlers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Teesside gym with treadmills for toddlers
Andy Gray, a trainer from Middlesbrough, believes the key to tackling childhood obesity is to get children exercising at an early age.
He runs GymFants an exercise class equipped with mini treadmills and bikes for toddlers.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window