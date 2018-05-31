Media player
Hay Festival: Bradford schoolgirls' first time review
Pupils from Bradford were invited to spend two days at the Hay Festival, as part of an exchange programme with the Bradford Literature Festival.
Shot and produced by Shabnam Mahmood, BBC Asian Network. Edited by Susannah Reid.
31 May 2018
