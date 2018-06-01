Five tips for parents of fussy eaters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five tips for your fussy eaters

If you can't convince your kid to eat their broccoli, here's some advice from UCL psychologist Dr Clare Llewellyn.

Hear more about feeding your kids on The Food Chain from BBC World Service.

Filmed and edited by Ellen Tsang.

  • 01 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Why are some toddlers fussy eaters?