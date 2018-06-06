Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ballet classes for an ‘inclusive society’
Meet the Flamingo Chicks, the ballet that encourage inclusivity and where youngsters of all abilities can enjoy themselves.
This clip is from BBC Radio 5 live.
-
06 Jun 2018
