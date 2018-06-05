Media player
Top tips for studying with a child
Olga, who is studying for her A-levels, shares her tips on planning revision and studying with a child.
The 18-year-old takes us through studying during nap times, having activities planned to keep them busy and much more.
This clip is from BBC Radio 5 live.
05 Jun 2018
