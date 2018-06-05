Incredible soundscape from the wilds of Alaska

Video

The US National Park Service has spent over a decade recording and preserving the unique sounds of remote Alaska, from the intimate calls between a bear cub and its mother, to the haunting howls of coyotes up close.

Take a moment out of your day, sit back and enjoy the creatures that call this beautiful world home.

All sound recordings courtesy of NPS. Video produced by Ellen Tsang.