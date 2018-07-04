'Cash pressures will harm school standards'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Head teachers say cash shortages will harm standards
Geoff Barton, leader of the Association of School and College Leaders, has written to the education secretary to warn that funding pressures are threatening school standards.
He says funding shortages will leave schools with fewer staff, less choice of subjects and bigger class sizes.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window