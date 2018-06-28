Students share their mental health worries
Back in March, students at Birmingham City University shared their experience of stress while studying.

It comes as the government launches a university mental health charter aiming to improve the support students receive in British universities.

Figures released last week showed in the 12 months leading up to July 2017 95 students took their own lives in England and Wales.

