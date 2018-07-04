Media player
School struggles with holes in roof
Schools have been warning of funding pressures and King's Church of England School in Wolverhampton is an example of the impact of financial problems.
Head teacher James Ludlow says the building has repairs that would cost £5m to fix and has had to lose 14 members of staff.
Music lessons and a school play have had to be cancelled in a bid to save money.
04 Jul 2018
