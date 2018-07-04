Music lessons lost in funding squeeze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Music lessons lost in school funding squeeze
Funding pressures on school budgets mean that a pupil will no longer be learning to play the trumpet.
The King's Church of England School in Wolverhampton has had to remove subsidies for music lessons in a bid to tackle funding shortfalls.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window