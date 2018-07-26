What happens to excluded pupils?

Media player
School exclusions: Inside a Pupil Referral Unit
Reece is 13 and has been excluded six times. He now attends a Pupil Referral Unit, which offers individual support to help challenging behaviour.
This week, an MPs' report warned that excluded pupils were being "abandoned" by schools in England.
26 Jul 2018
