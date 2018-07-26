What happens to excluded pupils?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

School exclusions: Inside a Pupil Referral Unit

Reece is 13 and has been excluded six times. He now attends a Pupil Referral Unit, which offers individual support to help challenging behaviour.

This week, an MPs' report warned that excluded pupils were being "abandoned" by schools in England.

  • 26 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'People like me are meant to be accepted'