Teach marriage in schools says top divorce lawyer
The UK's most famous divorce lawyer, Baroness Shackleton, says children should learn about marriage in schools.
She told Today that it is a mistake to think marriage is just about the heart and that it is a "practical arrangement".
The Ministry of Justice is looking to reform laws after a woman who wants to divorce her husband on the grounds that she is unhappy lost her Supreme Court appeal.
30 Jul 2018
