'I missed the classroom and the pupils'

Video

A report by the Education Policy Institute says that maths and science teachers should receive higher pay, to attract and keep graduates. It would also address what has been described as a "severe shortage" of teachers in England.

Eddie Willow taught maths for two years in Hull after finishing university, but then left to become an accountant. He's now decided to go back into teaching and takes up his new post in Devon shortly.

He tells Radio 4's World at One that if schools want to attract people from other professions they would have to address the pay situation. "I can just about shoulder that pay cut, but don't know if there's many other individuals that would be willing to take that drop in pay," he said.