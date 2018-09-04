'Give international students longer visas'
The international director of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern, has called for a new visa to be created that would allow foreign students to get work experience in the UK for two years after they've graduated.

She told Today that international students are invaluable to British education and economy.

  • 04 Sep 2018
