The little robot helping ill kids stay connected
Video

AV1 is a telepresence robot that helps ill children stay in touch with their classmates and friends, despite being forced to miss school.

It was created by a Norwegian start-up. Norway is encouraging its young designers to create products fostering social inclusion.

Filmed and edited by Ellen Tsang.

  • 21 Sep 2018
