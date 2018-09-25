'I wish I had a family to go back home to'

Video

How do you get ready for university when you can't afford a suitcase?

Only 6% of young people leaving care go on to university.

The BBC's Ashley John-Baptiste, who grew up in care himself, meets two care leavers as they face the financial and emotional challenges of starting higher education.

Tolu, 19, went into foster care at the age of five, moved between 11 homes and then spent the final year of her A-levels in a hostel. Amy, also 19, is preparing to start university in Liverpool, but with the support of her foster mother in York.