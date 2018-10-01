Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Freshers' Week at Newcastle University is changing
Fewer young people are choosing to drink but what does that mean for Freshers' Week?
This year, Newcastle University sold £70 wristbands giving freshers access to 80 different activities as an alternative way to spend their first week.
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window