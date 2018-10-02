Mums take legal action over disability cuts

Video

Mums Alicia McColl and Debbie Butler are among four families from Surrey taking legal action over cuts to services for children with disabilities.

They fear Surrey County Council's plan to cut £21m from services for disabled children could hit support their children rely on, particularly transport to specialist schools.

Local councils have faced cuts in the funding they receive from central government in recent years.

The council says its focus is to make sure children get the support they need.

But the mothers are claiming the planned cuts are unlawful, because the local authority did not consult affected families.

A judicial review is due to be heard at the High Court on Tuesday.