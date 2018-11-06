The school with no classrooms

Video

Welcome to the school which has ditched traditional classrooms in favour of open-plan learning.

It's part of a wider schools refurbishment programme in Finland that's set to take place over the next 10 years, in order to improve building standards.

The concept of open-plan learning has been applied to around 100 Finnish schools already, including this one in Oulu.

Finns believe it will complement their new national curriculum which was introduced last year and emphasises skills as much as subjects.